3 charged in vandalism, goose death at park

Three young people are responsible for recent vandalism, and the death of a goose, along the Morrisburg waterfront, reports the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), who has, along with the Ministry of Natural Resources been investigating since the incident took place June 7-8.

One youth has now been charged with mischief, one has been referred to a youth diversion program and the third has been warned regarding the $19,000 in damage done at the Morrisburg docks near Morrisburg beach.

The 17- year- old youth from Morrisburg, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall in July.

The vandalism included damage to a viewing platform, memorial benches and beach washrooms. Several trees were damaged, and a young Canada Goose was killed.