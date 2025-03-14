3 killed in head-on collision in South Glengarry

A head-on collision east of Cornwall has left three people deceased.

The fiery crash occurred March 13 just after 9 p.m. Officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment (SD&G) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), local RCMP officers and other first responders were called to the collision on County Road 2, near McGibbon Road.

The initial investigation has determined that an eastbound vehicle had crossed into the westbound lane of the roadway, forcing at least two drivers to take evasive action. Moments later a head-on collision was reported, with one of the vehicles catching fire.

The lone occupant of the eastbound car, and the driver and one passenger in the westbound vehicle, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger from the westbound vehicle was transported to a regional trauma centre by Air Ornge. Their injuries were considered serious.

The deceased have been identified as a 16-year-old girl from Champlain Township, a 65-year-old woman from Cornwall and a 44-year-old man from Ottawa. The injured male is a 16-year-old from Cornwall.

OPP Collision Reconstructionists and Technical Collision Investigation Team members have completed the on-scene investigation and County Road 2 has been reopened.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video, who has not yet spoken with police, should contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E250304292.