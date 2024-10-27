31st Annual River Symposium Highlights Interdependence

The St. Lawrence River Institute hosted the 31st Annual River Symposium from October 23 to 25, drawing researchers, students, policymakers, and community members to the Cornwall Civic Complex and online. The three-day hybrid event explored the theme “River Connections: Land, Water & Community,” highlighting the interdependence of ecosystems, nature, andhuman communities.

“This isn’t a typical academic conference,” said Emilie DeRochie, River Strategy Coordinator and Educator at the River Institute. “We engage a broad variety of topics, so there’s something for everyone—academics, community members, and students alike.”

The symposium featured plenary talks on climate change, invasive species, fish population trends, and underwater research, as well as exhibits, a science competition for high school students, and community science workshops. Attendees discussed initiatives and strategies for conservation and sustainable resource management.

“There’s been a shift toward people wanting to take action,” added DeRochie. “Participants are learning about initiatives and figuring out next steps they can take in their communities. It’s also about networking—meeting new people and reconnecting post-pandemic.”

The event concluded with a Symposium Social at Essential Kitchen, offering participants the chance to continue conversations in a relaxed setting over gourmet food and drinks.

With three decades of history, the River Symposium continues to serve as a key platform for freshwater conservation and community engagement. Recordings of the event are available online for those who missed the live sessions. For more information, visit the River Institute’s website.