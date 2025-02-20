$32,305 Third Line Road bridge contract

South Glengarry Council awarded Keystone Bridge Management with $32,305 for professional services to manage the bridge rehabilitation on Third Line Road at the Delisle River. A total of nine proposals were submitted to the Township, all fulfilling the criteria outlines in the Request for Proposal (RFP).

The submissions were reviewed based upon cost, proposed schedule, experience and plan for the project. The estimated costs submitted by the companies who provided RFPs varied widely, from just over $29,000 to $129,000. Keystone Bridge Management has previously worked on projects with neighbouring townships and with SDG Counties. Further, its submission for professional services came in under the budgeted amount of $50,000 with an aggressive completion schedule.