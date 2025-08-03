35,000 Brave the Heat for Cornwall Ribfest – Music, Midway, and Ribs

JASON SETNYK

Despite blistering summer temperatures, Cornwall Ribfest 2025 drew a crowd of approximately 35,000 people over its four-day run in Lamoureux Park from July 24 to 27. The festival featured live music, carnival rides, artisan vendors, and of course, ribs-plenty of ribs.

“It’s been phenomenal,” said Ribfest Chair Terry Muir on opening day. “It was pretty hot, no doubt. We had to serve a lot of water and had some heat stroke issues, but people were still having a great time. There was a good vibe going on and excellent tunes.”

Five top-tier ribbers-Crabby’s BBQ Shack, Ribs Royale, Fat Boys Barbeque, Texas Rangers, and Mississippi Smoke House-lined Ribbers’ Row, drawing long lines of hungry visitors. Accompanying them were dozens of local food vendors and merchants, offering everything from blooming onions to artisanal popcorn.

The midway, hosted by All Canadian Entertainment, was packed with more than a dozen rides and games. Children and thrill-seekers alike braved the heat to enjoy attractions such as the Ferris Wheel, Carousel, Motorcycles, Teacups, and more. Ribfest also offered a free Kids Zone with inflatable castles during the afternoon, making it a popular family destination.

The festival was also a showcase for local and touring talent. Each evening, the area in front of the Lions Club Bandshell filled with music lovers enjoying tribute acts and original performers. Highlights included 21 Gun Salute, an AC/DC tribute band, on Thursday night; the Redhill Valleys and Sully Burrows on Friday; Simply Spice and Appetite for Democracy on Saturday; and Emberwynd closing out the festival on Sunday.

Muir said watching the community come together is what makes the event so special. “My favorite part is seeing people happy,” he said. “It takes 150 volunteers to pull this off, and many of them work for months in advance. Some have been with us since the beginning-14 years ago-and they keep coming back.”

Ribfest organizers took to social media after the event to thank city staff, Cornwall Police, Auxiliary officers, and Stormont First Aid for helping keep the event clean and safe despite the challenging weather. “People will say it’s their job, but they all went out of their way to ensure we had a clean and safe park for all to enjoy. We could not put on this event without them,” the post read.

The 50/50 draw winner was announced Sunday at 4 p.m., with “Marty” taking home the prize. Organizers thanked all participants for their support.

“Your support allows our volunteers to raise funds to help youth for the next year,” organizers wrote. “We learn from every event and we will take away new lessons from 2025 and work on an even greater event for 2026.”

Organizers said they were exhausted but grateful as the event wrapped up, noting that if everything went according to plan, Lamoureux Park would be spotless by Sunday evening. After hosting thousands of visitors over four days, the festival grounds would quickly return to normal-leaving behind only memories of smiling faces and joyful moments.