The 2025 budget reflects specific challenges stemming from external cost pressures, as well as essential investments in core services. The budget will be officially adopted via bylaw at a later council meeting.

The 2025 budget totals $87.4 million, with $3,633,598 in additional tax revenue compared to 2024. Of the total tax rate increase, 3.07 per cent is attributed to rising costs from external agencies, while 1.82 per cent results from SDG Counties-provided services.

“SDG Counties Council understands the pressures our residents are under, with respect to affordability and the cost of living for staples like groceries, home heating and transportation,” said Warden Jamie MacDonald. “We took these pressures into account in approving a budget that is lean, prudent and forward-thinking.”

One of the largest external influences on the tax increase is the growing financial commitment to long-term care staffing within the City of Cornwall. Cornwall is the delivery agent for long-term care services in this region. Ensuring adequate staffing levels are maintained is vital for ensuring quality care for seniors in the region, the county says.

While the Province of Ontario recently announced relief funding of $1.1 million to help offset increasing Ontario Provincial Police costs, the total policing budget in SDG still sits at approximately $10.3 million – an increase of $361,000 compared to 2024.

“Balancing our financial responsibilities while maintaining essential services has been a difficult task,” said MacDonald. “External costs such as long-term care and policing are beyond our direct control but remain vital to our communities. We continue to prioritize efficient delivery of services and responsible financial management.”

Some of the major projects to be undertaken in 2025 include: