4 charged after two stolen trucks recovered

Four minors have been charged after Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment officers and members of the East Region Highway Safety Division of the Ontario Provincial Police recovered two stolen vehicles from the Greater Toronto Area July 10.

Shortly before 7 a.m. July 10 an officer located two 2022 Ford pick-up trucks at a service centre on Highway 401 in South Stormont Township.

Three youths were taken into custody, but one of the vehicles fled the scene. An SD&G OPP member located the pick-up a short time later in a ditch. Officers engaged in a short foot pursuit before taking the fourth youth into custody.

A 16-year-old from Innisfill and a 17-year-old from Etobicoke are charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

A 15-year-old from Etobicoke is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and theft of a vehicle.

A 16-year-old from Toronto is charged with dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with release order, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and driving without a licence.