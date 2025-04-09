4,000 at Home and Leisure Expo

More than 4,000 people passed through the doors of the Benson Centre over the weekend for the 2025 Spring Home & Leisure Expo, hosted by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.

The three-day event, held April 4 to 6, featured over 50 vendors showcasing everything from home improvement and landscaping services to leisure products and wellness advice.

Ross Butterworth, Projects and Events Coordinator at the Chamber, said the planning began months in advance. “We begin planning the event six or seven months out. There’s a lot of organizational stuff, booth bookings, contracting electrical, you name it, we do it,” said Butterworth. “The event has been really well received, and we’ve marketed it across many different channels. So far, the results are showing.”

Among the exhibitors was Assist-2-Sell and Buyers Realty Brokerage. Broker of Record Tracy Wheeler said the expo was a great way to make connections. “We’ve got a good crowd of people coming in, a good variety of vendors, and lots of great people meeting and greeting and making great contacts. It’s a wonderful day.”

Sales Representative Amanda Brisson noted that the season was top of mind for many attendees. “We’ve just come out of a winter with a ton of snow, so people are really anxious to get out and start working on their homes,” said Brisson. “They’re asking what they should or shouldn’t do before listing and they’re meeting their next realtor. It’s a great day.”

Admission to the event was free, and the atmosphere inside the Benson Centre was lively and family-friendly throughout the weekend.

The Home & Leisure Expo continues to be a powerful reminder of the value in shopping local and supporting Canadian businesses. With strong attendance and high engagement, the event proved once again that Cornwall and area residents are eager to connect with local experts and invest in their homes and their community.