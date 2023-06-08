$4300 Raised for Cornwall Hospice

The Seaway Valley Riders partnered with Bicycle World to raise another $4300 for Cornwall Hospice with the giveaway of an e-bicycle, a special thanks to Allan McGimpsey, the owner of Bicycle World. Allan pulled the winner’s name at his new premises at 24 nineth street east at 12 noon, Wednesday May 31st, Congratulations to Gary Vandenbosch of Lancaster who was the lucky winner of the e Bike

The Seaway Valley Riders have raised over $140,000 in the past 5 years for Hospice and are looking to add substantially to that number when they hold their 6th annually Hospice ride on August 12th this year. Kick stands up at 10:30 am at the Boulevard Pub, 1207 Second Street West. Hope to see you there.