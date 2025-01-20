$4M Provincial Investment for CCH

The Ontario government has announced an investment of $4,446,674 in the Cornwall Community Hospital to improve healthcare access and address inflationary pressures in Eastern Ontario. The funding, part of the province’s ongoing commitment to healthcare, was revealed during a press conference at the hospital on January 7, 2025.

“This additional funding ensures Cornwall Community Hospital can continue providing the exceptional care our community relies on while enhancing our capacity to address evolving needs,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO of the Cornwall Community Hospital. “We are grateful to the Ontario government for this support, which allows us to sustain essential services, navigate economic pressures, and retain our dedicated healthcare workers.”

MPP Nolan Quinn, who spoke at the event, emphasized his personal connection to the hospital and its significance to the region. “All three of my children were born at this hospital, as well as myself over 40 years ago,” Quinn said. “Our government is dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of healthcare services not only in Cornwall but across the whole province of Ontario. This is why we invested over $85 billion in the healthcare sector last year alone, which is a record-setting historic amount of money during my short period of time with the Ministry of Health.”

The funding will help the hospital sustain service levels, manage inflationary pressures, and support its healthcare workforce, which is vital for delivering high-quality care in the region. Alice Wilson Haramis, Board Chair of the hospital, also addressed attendees, thanking Quinn for his efforts. “This investment helps us address current pressures while positioning Cornwall Community Hospital to continue delivering exceptional care,” she said. “Your partnership ensures that our hospital can continue.”

The investment underscores the province’s focus on addressing immediate healthcare challenges while supporting long-term sustainability, ensuring that residents in Cornwall and the surrounding region continue to have access to essential medical services.