5 candidates in SDG

April 10, 2025 at 14 h 27 min
By Richard Mahoney
Voters in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry will have five candidates to choose from when the April 28 federal election is held.

Incumbent Conservative Eric Duncan is being challenged by Liberal Sarah Good, Green Party candidate Gordon Kubanek, New Democrat Mario Leclerc and Libertarian Karl Ivan MacKinnon.

Some 96,082 voters are eligible to vote in the former riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry which has been renamed  with the addition of North Glengarry, which was shifted from Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, now known as Prescott-Russell-Cumberland.

 

