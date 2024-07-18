$50,000 grant for Beyond 21

Beyond 21, a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to empowering adults with developmental disabilities, has received a $50,000 grant from The Joyce Family Foundation. This grant marks a significant milestone for Beyond 21, enabling the organization to enhance its program offerings and expand access to more individuals across Cornwall and the surrounding areas.

Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, expressed her sincere appreciation. “On behalf of Beyond 21, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the Joyce Family Foundation’s generous contribution of $50,000. Your support is pivotal in realizing our mission of empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through diverse program offerings.”

A portion of the grant will be used to facilitate the launch of a weekend and evening program this summer, offering participants engaging activities such as drum circles and taekwondo, while providing caregivers essential respite. Additionally, the funding will bolster operational capabilities, allowing Beyond 21 to accommodate more participants and maintain high-quality, affordable programming.

“The Joyce Family Foundation is dedicated to supporting the social, economic, and emotional well-being of children and youth,” noted Edward Lumley, Board Chair of The Joyce Family Foundation. “We are pleased to partner with Beyond 21 to empower those with developmental disabilities to reach their full potential. This grant reflects our commitment to creating inclusive communities.”

Founded by Tish Humphries, who also serves as Board Chair, Beyond 21 focuses on fostering creativity, socialization, and skills development in a nurturing environment for its participants.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant,” she added. “This funding will not only enhance our programming but also expand access to families on our waitlist of over 80 eligible participants, ensuring more individuals and their families get the support they need.”

The $50,000 grant will be strategically allocated, with $30,000 dedicated to enhancing programming through additional staffing, specialized equipment, and outreach initiatives. The remaining $20,000 will focus on increasing accessibility for waitlisted families.

“We believe in the power of education and empowerment,” said Maureen O’Neill, Executive Director of The Joyce Family Foundation. “By investing in Beyond 21, we are investing in a brighter future for people with developmental disabilities, helping them lead fulfilling and independent lives.”

For more information about Beyond 21 and its programs, visit www.beyond21.org.

For more information about The Joyce Family Foundation visit www.joycefamilyfoundation.com