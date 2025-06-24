$51K Raised for Mental Health

JASON SETNYK

CMHA Champlain East proudly announced the success of its May 14 fundraiser, with a cheque presentation marking $51,000 raised-$41,000 net-for local mental health programs. The event was made possible through the generosity of title sponsor Alexandre Paradis, owner of Au Vieux Duluth, and strong community support.

“When local businesses like Au Vieux Duluth step up to support mental health, it sends a powerful message-our community cares,” said Chantal Tessier, Program Manager of Education and Volunteers.

All proceeds will go toward free community-based programs across Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, including Mood Walks, life skills courses like Living Life to the Full, suicide prevention training, and stigma-reducing campaigns.

“This fundraiser was a true reflection of what happens when a community comes together with heart and purpose,” added Tessier. “Every dollar raised will help create spaces for connection, learning, and hope across our region.”