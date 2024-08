SD&G OPP stopped a car in North Dundas yesterday when the driver was going 133 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The vehicle was seized, licence suspended and the motorist has a date to appear in court.

SD&G officers stopped another car after it was clocked at 131 km/h in a Highway 401 construction zone, with workers present, in South Dundas. The car was seized and the driver’s licence was suspended. The driver also has a court date.