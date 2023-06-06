$54,000 raised for the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District in the month of May for the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser.

Cornwall, Ontario – June 5th, 2023 – The Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District held their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s on May 27th and 28th. Saturday’s event took place in Cornwall at the Benson Center where 80 people gathered to walk for a world without dementia. Sunday’s event took place in Rockland at the Alain Potvin Park and gathered 110 people in attendance.

Walks were also held all throughout the month by various care homes in the district. Each year, the Alzheimer Society awards a trophy to the top care home in the district. This year, Russell Meadows took the trophy, having raised over $10,500 in their first year participating in the event. Notably Aquatria in Casselman, who also participated in the event for the first time, raised over $6,000 taking second place.

The 2024 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s page is live. Walk participants are encouraged to continue raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias throughout the year with their friends, family, neighbours and colleagues. The Alzheimer Society welcomes new walk participants to join. To register, visit http://alzgiving.ca/cornwall24.