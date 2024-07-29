$6.7 million for public housing

The City of Cornwall, in partnership with the federal government, announced an investment of more than $6.7 million to repair 400 municipal-owned homes in Cornwall and Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SDG).

Funded by $4.7 million from the city and $2 million from Ottawa, the initiative ensures that at least 120 of these homes remain affordable, with more than 30 per cent dedicated to women and their children. A key goal of the repairs is to achieve a minimum 25 per cent reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a more sustainable community.

The improvements include replacing the aging, conventional gas hot water heating system with high-efficiency tankless water heaters at a 45-unit property in SDG, providing heat pumps to replace forced-air, gas furnaces at up to six family housing communities in Cornwall and SDG, converting gas-fired hot water tanks at 195 family housing units, throughout Cornwall and SDG, with high-efficiency tankless water heaters. All repairs are expected to be completed by winter of 2027.

“As we work to continue to provide housing for all, we welcome this investment by the federal government,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “Continued investment into our municipal housing portfolio within the City of Cornwall and SDG will mean that hundreds of residents will have access to a safe and affordable place to call home.”

“While increasing the number of adequate and affordable housing units available across Cornwall and SDG is crucial to our work, so too is maintaining the housing infrastructure that we currently have. We thank the federal government for their collaboration with this maintenance stream,” said General Manager of Human Services and Long-Term Care Mellissa Morgan.