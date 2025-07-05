$600K for Child Victim Witness Program

$600K for Child Victim Witness Program
Executive Director Chantal Prieur welcomes the provincial investment. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Ontario government is investing $600,000 over three years to expand the Child Victim Witness Program (CVWP) to Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry and Akwesasne. Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Cornwall will deliver the program, which helps child victims and witnesses under 18 navigate the court system with support.

“Victims and witnesses of crime need to be supported while they bravely navigate Ontario’s justice system,” said MPP Nolan Quinn. “This expansion ensures local children and youth have access to the help they need to feel safe and empowered-in and out of the courtroom.”

The program provides court preparation, support during testimony, and referrals to additional services, all while using a trauma-informed approach.

Chantal Prieur, Executive Director of Koala Place, welcomed the partnership: “We have supported more than 1,300 victims in our community, and we’re honoured to enhance the CVWP in SDG&A. This puts young victims first.”

