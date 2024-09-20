70-year-old seriously injured

A 70-year-old North Glengarry man suffered life-threatening injuries when the car he was driving collided head-on with a pic-up truck on Concession Road 5 in South Glengarry Township shortly after 9 p.m. September 19.

The two people in the pick-up truck were not hurt, says the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

SD&G OPP officers are continuing to investigate, with assistance from an OPP Technical Collision Investigation team members and collision reconstructionists.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video regarding this collision is asked to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.