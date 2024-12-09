76th UN Human Rights Anniversary Celebrated in Cornwall

The Civic Complex hosted Cornwall’s first-ever Human Rights Day on November 29, commemorating the 76th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The event, themed “Cultivating a Culture of Peace,” featured keynote speakers, a video presentation, and an award ceremony.

“This is the first Human Rights Day celebration in Cornwall, and we are excited to start this tradition,” said Nicole Crellin, Director of United for Human Rights Canada and the evening’s emcee. “Our goal is to ensure everyone knows their 30 human rights under the Universal Declaration and how they can be applied in daily life.”

Crellin highlighted the importance of local action, saying, “We can’t just point fingers at other countries. We need to look at our own communities and ask what we can do to improve the respect of human rights here.” She added, “Many people don’t even know their rights, and that’s why we’re pushing for human rights education to be mandated in schools.”

In Ontario, the Grade 10 course Canadian History since World War I examines Canada’s role in global human rights developments, including the creation of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Grade 10 course Civics and Citizenship delves into the principles of Canadian democracy, emphasizing the significance of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Keynote speaker Alan John Hobbins, author and retired McGill University legal librarian, shared insights from his work with Canadian human rights champion John Peters Humphrey, who drafted the Declaration’s first version. “Humphrey’s original draft included protections for minorities, but compromises were made,” Hobbins explained. “Some countries focused more on assimilation than protecting cultural diversity.”

Reflecting on the evolution of human rights, Hobbins noted, “What struck me most is how rights that seem fundamental today, like universal healthcare, were seen as controversial at the time. The tension between civil and political rights versus social and economic rights continues even now.” He also remarked on Humphrey’s perspective, stating, “He saw drafting the Declaration as just another task, but its legacy has had an incredible impact on human rights advocacy.”

Eric Gaye, Director of United for Human Rights Cornwall, emphasized the community’s role in promoting human rights. “Cornwall is a welcoming city with incredible diversity,” he said. “By spreading human rights awareness, we can create a safe, harmonious society for everyone.”

Mayor Justin Towndale had previously presented the organizers with a certificate recognizing the City of Cornwall’s declaration of November 29 as Human Rights Day, which was read aloud at the event by Nicole Crellin. The celebration, co-hosted by United for Human Rights Canada, Youth for Human Rights Canada, and the Social Development Council of Cornwall & Area, aimed to inspire future initiatives for human rights education and advocacy in the region.