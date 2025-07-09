$82M to Modernize St. Lawrence Corridor

JASON SETNYK

The Ontario government is investing more than $82 million over four years to modernize infrastructure at parks and campgrounds along the St. Lawrence River corridor, including major upgrades at Mille Roches Beach and Campground.

The funding supports the St. Lawrence Parks Commission’s (SLPC) multi-year revitalization plan to improve visitor amenities.

Projects include connecting drinking water and wastewater systems to South Stormont and South Dundas, decommissioning aging septic systems and wells, and building new canteens, change rooms, and washrooms.

“Every summer, Ontario’s lakes, rivers, beaches, and parkland attract millions of domestic and international tourists,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Our investment will help ensure the St. Lawrence Parks Commission has the modern infrastructure it needs.”

Bob Runciman, Chair of the SLPC, emphasized the long-term vision: “We’re improving our parks, attractions and facilities that have long been gathering places for families and communities, ensuring they remain accessible, welcoming and sustainable for future generations.”

Local leaders applauded the announcement.

“Whether it’s the beach, Upper Canada Village or the campgrounds, St. Lawrence Parks are a treasured part of our community,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

“This is a landmark investment in the future of our region’s tourism and environment,” said Jason Broad, Mayor of South Dundas.

“This major provincial investment marks a turning point for tourism, environmental infrastructure and long-term economic growth,” said Martin Lang, Warden of SDG Counties.

Bryan McGillis, Mayor of South Stormont, added:

“The announcement will bring significant improvements to the overall visitor and camper experience on the Long Sault Parkway. We applaud everyone’s efforts to continue developing tourism opportunities in our Township.”

All SLPC parks and heritage sites remain open for the 2025 summer season.