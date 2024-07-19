Five counts of assaulting son

A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested July 18, and charged with five counts of assault, reports the Cornwall Police Service. It is alleged that July 17, the man assaulted his son on two separate occasions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man had also allegedly assaulted his son on three previous occasions. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Assault with a weapon

A 19-year-old Luskville, QC, woman was arrested July 17 after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with a weapon June 12.

Harassment charge

A 55-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with criminal harassment, two counts of domestic mischief and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged that November 4, the man disregarded his release order by contacting his ex-wife. It is also alleged he continuously sent messages to a relative of hers and made threats to damage her personal property. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Allegedly fled police on e-bike

Aaron Campeau, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested July 17 and charged with several offences, including five counts of theft under $5,000, flight from a police officer and dangerous operation of a vehicle. Police say the accused tried to flee officers while dangerously operating an e-bike July 17 after he allegedly shoplifted at a Vincent Massey Drive business. He also allegedly stole merchandise June 6 at a Ninth Street West business, June 21 at a Second Street East business, June 30 and July 11 at a Ninth Street East business.

2 charges same day

John Bazil, 50, of Cornwall, was arrested on July 18, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and two counts of theft under $5,000. He allegedly stole merchandise July 18 from a Ninth Street West business. He was charged and later released. The same day he allegedly returned to the business and again stole merchandise.