12-year-old charged with assault

July 24, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 08 min on July 24, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
Cornwall Police Service has charged a local man with sexually assaulting a minor. (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has laid an assault charge against a 12-year-old Cornwall youth. It is alleged that July 20 the youth assaulted an individual known to him. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

Slew of charges

Dakota Garlow, 38, of Cornwall, was charged with several offences July 19, including 11 counts of illegal use of a credit card, 11 counts of fraud under $5,000, theft and resisting a peace officer. It is alleged he stole several items from a motor vehicle, including four credit cards and used the cards 11 times at different businesses.

Jamie-Lee Corrigan, 38, of Cornwall, has also been charged with theft, 11 counts of illegal use of a credit card, 11 counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged she used stolen credit cards 11 times at different businesses.

Uttering threats

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested July 19, and charged with causing a disturbance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Shoplifting charge

Ryan Whitford, 30, of Cornwall, has been charged with two counts of fail to comply with a probation order and one count of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on June 13, he stole merchandise from a Water Street East business.

Theft, fraud charges

 Robert Avery, 25, of Cornwall, faces theft, fraud, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments. An investigation found that he allegedly on June 18 stole a bicycle, and July 19 used a stolen credit card and was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

 Ian Lacelle, 47, of Cornwall, has been charged with theft of a credit card, illegal use of a credit card and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly stole and used a credit card June 20.

 Cameron McBain, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on July 21, 2024, and charged with theft after he allegedly stole merchandise from a Second Street East business.

 Assault charge

Dorian Belanger, 22, of Cornwall, was arrested July 21, and charged with assault. It is alleged on that date the man assaulted an individual known to him.

 

Indecent act

John Roach, 42, of Cornwall, was charged July 22 with committing an indecent act. It is alleged the man exposed himself while committing an indecent act in the presence of another individual.

