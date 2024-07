It’s now been two years since Paul Bellemore was last seen along the Cornwall waterfront. The OPP and the Cornwall Police Service are asking for your help in the ongoing investigation.

The 43-year-old was last seen July 29, 2022, with his vehicle being located in the area of the Cornwall Civic Complex. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Paul Bellemore, call the dedicated tip line, 1-833-941-8820, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.