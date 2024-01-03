A bumper year for corn – and the new Dundas Manor!

January 3, 2024 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
A bumper year for corn – and the new Dundas Manor!
Presenting the cheque are Board members (l-r): Michael Staebler, Mark Tibben, Matt Spruit, Joe Jansen, Tyler Hoy, Wray Holmes, Board Chair, Tom MacGregor, Ron Toonders, Jason Byvelds, Vice Chair, Warren Schneckenburger, Kristen Casselman, WDMH Foundation Managing Director, Brent Vanden Bosch, Graham Duke and Jessica Menkhorst, Secretary Treasurer.

WDMH

Thank you to the Dundas Soil and Crop Improvement Association. At the WDMH Foundation, we love it when donors get creative. And the Dundas Soil and Crop Improvement Association certainly did!

The Board asked its members to consider donating the value of one ton of corn – or more – to help build the new Dundas Manor. And many did. On December 5th at its Annual General Meeting, the Board presented a cheque for $41,320 to the Expanding the Compassionate Circle of Care Campaign to help build the new Dundas Manor. 

“On behalf of current and future Dundas Manor residents, thank you to the Board for considering our request for funding, and thanks to each member who gave so generously. We are truly touched by your support!” noted WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “This project has been ten years in the making. Our fundraising campaign is doing very well as our community has given well over $12 million of the $18 million needed. With your gift today, the Dundas Soil and Crop Improvement Association has given over $48,000 to the Foundation since 2002. Thanks so much for your commitment to local health care and your incredible generosity!”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Colts U13 Agape Food Drive
Local News

Cornwall Colts U13 Agape Food Drive

PAULA LABONTE
WELCOME, MARKETING THE MALL, PLUS………….
Local News

WELCOME, MARKETING THE MALL, PLUS………….

Did you know that we start 2024 on an optimistic note as we look forward to the presence of an anchor tenant on the upper level at…