A bumper year for corn – and the new Dundas Manor!

WDMH

Thank you to the Dundas Soil and Crop Improvement Association. At the WDMH Foundation, we love it when donors get creative. And the Dundas Soil and Crop Improvement Association certainly did!

The Board asked its members to consider donating the value of one ton of corn – or more – to help build the new Dundas Manor. And many did. On December 5th at its Annual General Meeting, the Board presented a cheque for $41,320 to the Expanding the Compassionate Circle of Care Campaign to help build the new Dundas Manor.

“On behalf of current and future Dundas Manor residents, thank you to the Board for considering our request for funding, and thanks to each member who gave so generously. We are truly touched by your support!” noted WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “This project has been ten years in the making. Our fundraising campaign is doing very well as our community has given well over $12 million of the $18 million needed. With your gift today, the Dundas Soil and Crop Improvement Association has given over $48,000 to the Foundation since 2002. Thanks so much for your commitment to local health care and your incredible generosity!”