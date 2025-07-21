A Dream Come True

Seaway News

In December of 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dale and Lois Keyes came to the hospital to make an incredible one million dollar donation to WDMH. The couple wanted to contribute to something significant that the hospital needs and decided that their donation would help with the purchase of a new CT Scanner.

On Thursday June 19th, 2025, Dale and Lois returned to the hospital, this time to cut the ribbon on the new CT Scanner they generously contributed to. At the celebration, Dale reflected on his upbringing. “My father always taught us that it was far better to give than to receive.”

“In 2009, WDMH was possibly the first small hospital in Ontario to have a CT machine, and it has lasted nearly seven years past its normal lifespan,” indicated Cholly Boland, Chief Executive Officer. “We could not have purchased this essential equipment without the support of the Keyes family and our entire community.”

A CT scanner is used to diagnose many types of diseases or trauma injuries. This new, state-of-the-art equipment will provide high quality images and uses a lower dose of radiation. The machine is faster and more efficient than the previous model. It provides more control in positioning the patient for more comfort. WDMH performs over 9000 CT scans annually. It is an integral part of health care close to home.

Led by Kyle Jones, Clinical Manager of the Diagnostic Imaging Department, the procurement of equipment like this is a very detail-oriented process. “There were many people involved in this project, and I am so proud of everyone for getting us up and running so quickly,” Kyle commented. “We can’t thank everyone enough.”

Having grown up here, both Lois and Dale have a strong connection to the area, and this generous gift will have a positive impact on their community for many years to come. “We encourage everyone in our community to support the hospital, not only financially, but also with their positive comments and appreciation for the care they receive,” shared Dale. “We are very fortunate to

have this wonderful hospital in our community”.

Cindy Ault Peters, Executive Director of the WDMH Foundation noted, “This is an extraordinary gift that will change lives and save lives. On behalf of every patient and family who will feel the impact of this gift, thank you for making a difference!’