A Few Days Left to Get (and Share) Your Smile Cookies!

Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie Campaign is back supporting charities in communities across the country, including BGC Cornwall/SDG.

Its not too late to get yours! Until May 7, 2023, 100% of proceeds from each iconic smile cookie sold locally in Cornwall and South Lancaster is donated to BGC Cornwall/SDG supporting programs that will help children and youth learn about mental health awareness and resiliency and provide mental health training to BGC staff.

Local Tim Hortons owners Darryn McPhail and Nelson Matos were on hand on Monday, May 1st, 2023, at Tim Hortons on 1233 Brookdale Ave. to kick-off the 2023 Smile Cookie Campaign.

When asked if there was anything different about this year’s campaign, owner Darryn McPhail shared:

“I think we got a lot more volunteers and a lot more community support which is unreal because last years support from the community we didn’t think we would be able to top. A couple of the schools got on board to really help us out with the decorating and [Jackie] Richards has done an excellent job making sure that this program runs as smoothly as it could.”

Since its inception, the Smile Cookie program has raised over $92 million for local charities.

“Smile Cookies – The cookie that makes an impact! Every Smile Cookie is unique as the BGC youth we help! Funds received from Smile Cookies will support our mental health programs and training. Our community is helping us put smiles on kids faces by sharing, eating, and purchasing Smile Cookies!” said Jacquie Richards, Executive Director, BGC Cornwall/SDG.

