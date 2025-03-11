A measured approach: New Cornwall CAO Tim Mills

Cornwall’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Tim Mills, is settling into his role after officially taking the position last week. With decades of leadership experience in municipal administration and education, Mills brings a collaborative and community-focused approach to city operations. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, he discussed his priorities, leadership style, and vision for Cornwall’s future.

Before making major decisions, Mills is taking a measured approach by meeting with city council, senior staff, and residents. “I’m a longtime resident of Cornwall and the area, so I know a lot of things, but there are certainly some intricacies I need to understand,” he said. His initial focus is on ensuring the city delivers efficient services in key areas such as road maintenance, recreation, and waste management. While Mills acknowledges the city has a strong foundation, he also sees opportunities for growth, particularly in infrastructure and economic development. “Cornwall has tons of potential. I know it’s been said for years, but we’re all seeing it now. The opportunities in economic development, improving infrastructure. My role initially is to support staff, continue to attract investment, and create opportunities,” he added.

Addressing concerns about staff morale is also a priority for Mills. “There’s certainly room to improve morale, and council spoke to me about that,” he said. “People working for the city are skilled, passionate, and dedicated, and I want to encourage new ideas, support professional growth, and recognize hard work.” One of his key strategies for improving workplace culture is to be visible and engaged. “I plan to be out visiting workplaces during the day and at community events in the evening. It shows both the staff and the community that you care,” he explained.

Mills also recognizes the importance of mental health and workplace well-being as part of a thriving city workforce. “People are doing the best they can with what they have, and it’s up to me to work with the senior team to make sure that staff feel supported and safe,” he said. He emphasized that fostering a positive and healthy work environment is essential to ensuring employees are motivated and able to serve the community effectively.

Attracting and retaining talent is another key focus for Mills as he settles into his role. “If we’re going to be the employer of choice, the first thing we’re going to do is make sure that we attract top talent in the area and that we provide opportunities for growth, training, and succession planning for staff,” he said. Mills believes that investing in professional development is essential for long-term success, both for individual employees and for the city as a whole. “Staff want the resources to be successful, and we need to ensure they have the right tools and support in place to do their jobs effectively,” he added.

Having previously worked with several members of city council in various capacities, Mills is confident in his ability to collaborate effectively. “I’ve already had the opportunity to meet with council numerous times during the recruitment process and at my first council meeting,” he noted. His leadership style prioritizes strong communication, resource management, and professional development. “I want there to be a healthy relationship between administration and council. Open communication and respect for each other’s roles are essential,” Mills emphasized. “It’s not easy being in a senior leadership position, and the same goes for elected officials. But we both have difficult work to do, and we’re going to do it together.”

Public engagement remains a challenge for many municipalities, and Cornwall is no exception. When asked about ways to improve outreach, Mills acknowledged the importance of consistent messaging. “We need to communicate our priorities and projects in a way that resonates with residents. Things have changed—people engage differently now, whether through social media or online platforms,” he said. “You have to stick to a plan, be strategic, and see it through.”

As Cornwall faces major infrastructure costs in the near future, Mills is focused on balancing growth with financial responsibility. “Municipalities can’t continue to absorb provincial downloads and afford all future infrastructure costs,” he said, citing taxation and affordable housing as key concerns identified by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO). His approach to budgeting involves clearly distinguishing between needs and wants. “We have to line up our priorities with what’s affordable—what can be funded through taxation, government grants, and reserves,” he explained. “It’s about making informed decisions, and I’m committed to working closely with staff and council to ensure long-term financial stability.”

As he navigates his first weeks on the job, Mills is optimistic about Cornwall’s future and his role in shaping it. “I’m deeply honored to serve as Cornwall’s CAO. I look forward to working with council, staff, and residents to build on Cornwall’s strengths and continue making it a great place to live and work.”