A Night to Remember: HGMH Foundation Launches New Era with Major Gift Announcement

Seaway News

On June 27, the Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation welcomed over 80 donors and supporters to a special evening at The Bonnie Glen. More than a celebration, the event marked a bold new chapter: the official launch of HGMH Foundation 2.0-a renewed commitment to the hospital and the community it serves.

Foundation 2.0 signals a shift from a reactive approach to a proactive one.”We now have a clear mission, stronger governance, and a sharper focus. We’re not just helping the hospital-we’re investing in its future.” said Frédérique Theoret, Executive Director of the Foundation.

The Foundation also unveiled its new website, designed for ease of use and mobile access, featuring donation options and stories that showcase the impact of community giving. Alongside it, the Foundation launched Business Steps Up, an initiative inviting local businesses to pledge $3,000 annually for five years. In return, members become part of an exclusive network of local leaders committed to keeping care close to home.

But the night’s biggest moment came as a complete surprise.

As guests enjoyed the program, the Foundation announced an extraordinary $250,000 donation from John and Julie Hope and the Hope family. A past Chair of the hospital and longtime supporter, Mr. Hope made the gift in support of the Foundation’s campaign to acquire a CT scanner for HGMH. His leadership and generosity moved the room and reminded everyone of the impact a single family can have on an entire community.

“This donation brings us significantly closer to making the CT scanner a reality,” said Theoret. “It’s a transformational gift, and a clear signal that this community believes in the work we’re doing. We’re incredibly grateful.”