A Sanctuary for Student Wellness

December 9, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 36 min on December 3, 2024
JASON SETNYK
The LINK class, along with CCVS students, faculty, and community members, attended the grand opening of the COVE, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) celebrated the grand opening of the CCVS COVE, a dedicated wellness space for students, on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The COVE, created by the school’s Interdisciplinary Studies (LINK) class, provides a calming environment designed to support mental health and emotional well-being.

Mr. Chad Thompson, a Grade 12 Leadership teacher at CCVS, explained the project’s origins. “We talked about mental wellness and what a space like this would look like. My leadership students designed it, reached out to donors, and made everything happen. It’s a space created by students and for students,” he explained.

The COVE offers features such as hot drinks, study areas, calming music, and sensory elements like salt lamps to foster relaxation. “We tried to make it as warm and comforting as possible,” Thompson added.

Grade 12 student and LINK class member Tameka Lalonde highlighted the importance of the COVE. “This space breaks the stigma of reaching out and asking for help. It gives students who might not have a safe place at home somewhere to come each day to thrive academically and mentally,” she added.

The COVE also includes practical tools like coloring books, fidget toys, and whiteboards, making it a versatile space for studying or unwinding, as well as student wellness.

