A Story About Kids Born Different

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, Dr. Angela Ciurleo and illustrator Vanessa Delaveau hosted a Meet & Greet at the Cornwall Public Library to share their new children’s book, The World to Discover. The book tells a story of hope, courage, and friendship, aimed at helping children born with congenital anomalies feel less isolated and embrace their uniqueness.

Dr. Ciurleo, who was born with microtia, explained her inspiration for the book: “Growing up with a hearing disability, I often felt alone. I created this book to give children what I didn’t have—a resource to process their emotions and feel more confident in who they are.”

Illustrator Vanessa Delaveau shared her artistic approach to the project. “I wanted to depict a journey from loneliness to connection. Through ink and watercolor, I portrayed children using their unique qualities to build friendships and overcome emotional challenges,” she explained.

The World to Discover features conditions such as arhinia, microtia, and spina bifida, among others. It aims to foster understanding and empathy in young readers. Notably, 50% of the book’s profits will be donated to the National Birth Defect Prevention Network.

For those who missed the January 18 event, Angela Ciurleo and Vanessa Delaveau will return to the Cornwall Public Library for another Meet & Greet on Saturday, February 1, at 1:30 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the event and on Amazon.