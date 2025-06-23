A Velvet Affair Dazzles Cornwall

JASON SETNYK

Guests stepped behind the velvet ropes at DEV Hotel & Conference Centre on Saturday, May 31, for A Velvet Affair, an unforgettable evening of live jazz, burlesque, and speakeasy-inspired glamour. The event, which sold out in advance, raised funds in support of the Optimist Club of Cornwall.

From signature cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres to dazzling performances by A Lil’ Burlesque and a DJ-saxophone duo that kept the dance floor lively well past midnight, the night delivered on its promise of indulgence.

“It was an absolute honor for A Lil’ Pole Fitness’ burlesque troupe, Lil’ Burlesque, to be invited to perform at A Velvet Affair,” said Shannon Champagne.

“We received nothing but wonderful feedback throughout the evening, and it was inspiring to see so many stunning guests enjoying the night!”

Optimist Club Board Member Kim Paquette added, “We had members greeting guests, taking tickets, and selling raffle tickets. It was a great night, great attendance-and now we’ll determine how best to use the funds to support youth programs.”

The event organized through a collaborative effort between Century 21 Shield Realty Ltd., Brokerage, and BoostMe Marketing.