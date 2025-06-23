A Velvet Affair Dazzles Cornwall

June 23, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
A Velvet Affair Dazzles Cornwall
Mel Campeau pours champagne from an aerial hoop for a guest during A Velvet Affair at the DEV Centre. (Photo : : Jeremy Baxter)

JASON SETNYK

Guests stepped behind the velvet ropes at DEV Hotel & Conference Centre on Saturday, May 31, for A Velvet Affair, an unforgettable evening of live jazz, burlesque, and speakeasy-inspired glamour. The event, which sold out in advance, raised funds in support of the Optimist Club of Cornwall.

From signature cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres to dazzling performances by A Lil’ Burlesque and a DJ-saxophone duo that kept the dance floor lively well past midnight, the night delivered on its promise of indulgence.

“It was an absolute honor for A Lil’ Pole Fitness’ burlesque troupe, Lil’ Burlesque, to be invited to perform at A Velvet Affair,” said Shannon Champagne.

“We received nothing but wonderful feedback throughout the evening, and it was inspiring to see so many stunning guests enjoying the night!”

Optimist Club Board Member Kim Paquette added, “We had members greeting guests, taking tickets, and selling raffle tickets. It was a great night, great attendance-and now we’ll determine how best to use the funds to support youth programs.”

The event organized through a collaborative effort between Century 21 Shield Realty Ltd., Brokerage, and BoostMe Marketing.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Arts in the Park Turns 40
Local News

Arts in the Park Turns 40

JASON SETNYK