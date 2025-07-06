A Velvet Affair Raises $9,663 for the Optimist Club of Cornwall

Seaway News

After months of planning and anticipation, the inaugural A Velvet Affairproved to be a resounding success, raising an impressive $9,663 in support of the Optimist Club of Cornwall.

Created in collaboration between Century 21 Shield Realty Ltd. and BoostMe Marketing, the sold-out event was held on May 31st, 2025, at the DEV Hotel & Conference Centre. Guests were treated to a luxurious, speakeasy-style evening that was designed to offer a truly immersive experience while supporting youth programs and initiatives in the community.

A Velvet Affair was made possible by the commitment and creativity of the organizing committee, who came together with the shared goal of creating a memorable night in support of a meaningful cause. Special thanks to the committee members, Matthew Girgis, Cody Bourget, Nick Alguire, Nicole Isaacs-Andre, Patrick Larose & Troy Vaillancourt.

Organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to the many sponsors whose generosity helped bring the event to life, including Au Vieux Duluth, Bough Financial Group, HUZA Law Office, William Douglas Key Rate Corp. Mortgages, Natural Design Landscapes, Riverside Chrysler, Dr. Rachel Navaneelan and Welch LLP, among others. Special thanks also go to Films by Jeremy, Robbie Lariviere (Fall Down Gallery), and all those who contributed raffle prizes and event support.