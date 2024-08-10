Abandoned building more just an eyesore

For the neighbours living beside an abandoned garage on Larin Street in Cornwall, the dilapidated structure is more than an eyesore – it is a safety hazard.

The property has been vacant since 2011. The city, which has since seized the building for unpaid taxes, regularly fails to respect its own property standards by-laws, say next door neighbours Barb Archambault and Steve Duperron. They fear that with its collapsing roof and broken windows, the building is an accident waiting to happen.

Every year, neighbours complain about unwanted vegetation that flourishes unabated, despite home owners’ appeals to the city to remove weeds that grow so high and thick pedestrians cannot use a sidewalk in front of the former “Big Mike’s” garage.

Seaway News contacted the city July 24. Although no response was received, a short time later weeds were trimmed, a by-law officer was inspecting the site and entry points were boarded up. A city by-law states that vacant building properties must be secured against unauthorized human entry and rodent/wildlife entry.

The adjacent property owners, who are worried the unkempt site will attract vermin, lament that the city’s actions are merely “kicking the can down the road.”

They prepare for a familiar and frustrating routine: Weeds will begin growing again, until they reach five to six feet in height. Calls will be made again to city hall, and maybe another cut will take place before the snow falls.

Meanwhile, Barb Archambault hopes the roof will totally fall in on itself or the structure will be demolished. No remedy is in sight.

Tenders were called earlier this year to dispose of the property. No bids were received

The minimum bid set by the city is $222,748.43.

Prospective buyers are warned, “You may drive past the property, but site visits are not available.”