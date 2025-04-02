Action coming on 138: Quinn

The Ontario government will take action to improve safety on Highway 138 following a fatal accident that claimed the life of Amanda Maloney March 29, says Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Amanda Maloney; loving mother, devoted business owner, and vital member of our community,” he says.

“I have been in frequent contact with our Minister of Transportation and the county. Our government will be taking the necessary steps to increase safety on Highway 138, with further details to come later this year. I thank our first responders for their action and extend my deepest condolences to Amanda’s family and friends in these difficult times.”