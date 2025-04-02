Action coming on 138: Quinn

April 2, 2025 at 11 h 08 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
The Ontario government will take action to improve safety on Highway 138 following a fatal accident that claimed the life of Amanda Maloney March 29, says Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn.
“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Amanda Maloney; loving mother, devoted business owner, and vital member of our community,” he says.
“I have been in frequent contact with our Minister of Transportation and the county. Our government will be taking the necessary steps to increase safety on Highway 138, with further details to come later this year. I thank our first responders for their action and extend my deepest condolences to Amanda’s family and friends in these difficult times.”
Share this article

Suggested articles

Organizations urge Quinn to show leadership as colleges struggle
Local News

Organizations urge Quinn to show leadership as colleges struggle

Stormont-Dudas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn has been reappointed as Ontario's Minister of Colleges,…

Fiery SDSG Provincial Debate Sparks Mixed Reactions
Local News

Fiery SDSG Provincial Debate Sparks Mixed Reactions

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Civic Complex on February 19 for a spirited provincial election debate featuring Nolan Quinn (Progressive…

Ford Calls Early Vote and Nolan Quinn Seeks Re-Election
Local News

Ford Calls Early Vote and Nolan Quinn Seeks Re-Election

Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn is seeking re-election following Premier Doug Ford's decision to call an early…