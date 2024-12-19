Active transportation study in South Glengarry

South Glengarry has been awarded $50,000 by the federal government to help the township develop an Active Transportation Plan, focusing on the future of walking, biking, and non-motorized routes.

The plan will also include strategies to encourage residents to stay active while enjoying new and improved ways to get around.

Active transportation means the movement of people by wheelchair, cycling, walking or jogging along a network of safe, accessible trails developed and maintained by the municipality.

A study on South Glengarry’s Active Transportation and Trails Plan (ATTP) has been in progress since spring of 2024 with public input to decide which areas could host the network of trails suitable for walking, biking and active movement. These trails must also be accessible for wheelchair use.

The next stage in planning is expected in January or February 2025, when additional consultation will be take place. The final outline for development is expected in the spring, providing South Glengarry with a strategic plan to enhance mobility and recreational options for residents.

The development of trails could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower noise and air pollution and increase tourism to the area, along with providing access to services and employment. In addition, the infrastructure could expand as more residents take advantage of active transit in South Glengarry.