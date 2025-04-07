Adopt A Street marks 10 years

The City of Cornwall’s Adopt-a-Street program is celebrating a decade of community-driven cleanups, with registration now open for the 2025 season.

Open to individuals, families, schools, workplaces, and community groups, the program encourages volunteers to commit to cleaning a chosen public area at least once a month between April 1 and October 1. Volunteers receive supplies including gloves, litter pickers, safety vests, and garbage bags, and can choose how often and where they clean.

“The secret to the program’s long-time success is the very nature of the program itself—volunteer-fueled and resilient,” said Pam Carson, who cocoordinates the initiative with her husband Ray. “Although the program has been running on a shoestring budget, we believe it is priceless.”

The program began in 2016 after Rod and Marie-Paule Millard, a retired couple new to the city, suggested the idea. Pam and Ray Carson took over coordination that fall and helped grow the volunteer base from a few dozen seniors to hundreds of participants of all ages, including high school students earning community service hours.

“We’re proud the program has attracted thousands of participants over the years,” said Ray Carson. “Many return year after year. Their goodwill to tackle littered streets, parks, and trails motivates us.”

Mayor Justin Towndale credits the decade-long milestone of volunteer-driven beautification efforts to the dedication of those who have given their time to the program.

“This program wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our volunteers. For the past 10 years, they’ve dedicated their time to keeping our streets clean and making Cornwall a more beautiful place to live. I am grateful for their efforts,” Towndale stated.

Supplies are distributed by the Cornwall Public Library, which has been a key partner since 2019. Volunteers can register now through www.cornwall.ca/en/live-here/adopt-a-street.aspx