Affordable produce for all

Every Saturday and Sunday at Cornwall Square, Arks Harvest offers customers an affordable basket of fresh fruits and vegetables—part of a grassroots effort to make healthy food more accessible for everyone.

Operating from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the main level next to Eclipse, the not-for-profit food-sharing initiative welcomes shoppers of all income levels to fill a basket with seasonal produce. The Cornwall outlet is one of three Arks Harvest locations in Eastern Ontario, alongside stores in Vankleek Hill and Hawkesbury.

“We are a local food-share program trying to bring some affordable produce to the community,” said Marie-Michèle Joly, Director of Operations at Arks Harvest. “Most of our customers are very appreciative, and they really rely on this program weekly to help them survive and provide some good, healthy food for their families.”

Unlike traditional food banks or subsidized programs, Arks Harvest operates without government funding. Instead, the program is sustained entirely by weekly sales and run by a dedicated team of volunteers.

“Our shoppers keep us going,” said Joly. “Whatever comes in this week is our budget for next week’s food order.”

In addition to supporting families with affordable groceries, Arks Harvest emphasizes community partnerships and sustainability. “We do try to support our local farmers as much as possible,” Joly added. “Obviously in the winter it’s more challenging, but when we can get local products, we do.”

Looking ahead, the organization hopes to introduce local meats to its offerings. “It’s not in store yet, but it’s in the works for the coming months,” Joly noted.

All Arks Harvest locations are volunteer-run, including its board of directors. To learn more or get involved, visit arksharvest.com.