Afro Diversity Concert with Petit-Pays

June 24, 2025 at 20 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Afro Diversity Concert with Petit-Pays
Petit-Pays singing live in concert at Aultsville Theatre. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Cameroon music legend Petit-Pays brought electrifying energy to the Aultsville Theatre on Saturday, June 14, performing in front of an enthusiastic crowd of about 75 attendees. Presented by African Colors Teninbia Corp. in partnership with the Afro Diversity Festival of Cornwall & SDG, the concert served as a cultural launchpad for the upcoming festival celebrating African arts and cutlure.

Audience members jumped to their feet as Petit-Pays took the stage, delivering a powerful performance that highlighted his decades-long career and seamless blend of French and Douala lyrics.

Fred Ngoundjo, President of the St. Mary Association, said the concert was more than just entertainment-it was about connection. “Culture is a way to bring people together,” said Ngoundjo. “We’re proud to welcome a famous artist like Petit-Pays to Cornwall. He usually performs in bigger cities like Toronto or Montreal, so having him here is special.”

Proceeds from the event will support the Afro Diversity Festival planned for later this summer in Lamoureux Park.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Stuff the Bus Fills Food Shelves
Local News

Stuff the Bus Fills Food Shelves

JASON SETNYK