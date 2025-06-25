Afro Diversity Concert with Petit-Pays

JASON SETNYK

Cameroon music legend Petit-Pays brought electrifying energy to the Aultsville Theatre on Saturday, June 14, performing in front of an enthusiastic crowd of about 75 attendees. Presented by African Colors Teninbia Corp. in partnership with the Afro Diversity Festival of Cornwall & SDG, the concert served as a cultural launchpad for the upcoming festival celebrating African arts and cutlure.

Audience members jumped to their feet as Petit-Pays took the stage, delivering a powerful performance that highlighted his decades-long career and seamless blend of French and Douala lyrics.

Fred Ngoundjo, President of the St. Mary Association, said the concert was more than just entertainment-it was about connection. “Culture is a way to bring people together,” said Ngoundjo. “We’re proud to welcome a famous artist like Petit-Pays to Cornwall. He usually performs in bigger cities like Toronto or Montreal, so having him here is special.”

Proceeds from the event will support the Afro Diversity Festival planned for later this summer in Lamoureux Park.