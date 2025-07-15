Afro-Diversity Festival Launches

JASON SETNYK

The 2025 Cornwall SDG International Afro & Diversity Festival kicked off with a powerful launch event celebrating culture. The pre-festival ceremony featured a fashion show, awards presentation, and the Miss Afro-Diversity pageant – all setting the tone for a weekend of multicultural festivities from July 11 to 13.

“We are launching this year’s festival with all the speeches and pageantry up front,” said Festival Administrator Monty Domingo. “Last year, people told us they wanted more time to enjoy the festival itself, so this year we’re doing the awards and fashion show ahead of time. Now everyone can just enjoy the weekend.”

Among the highlights was a Sri Lankan fashion show presented by Chennai Collection, showcasing traditional outfits and elegant fabrics. The event also crowned Naama Jaénaï Jean Charles as Miss Afro-Diversity 2025.

Awards were presented to outstanding volunteers and cultural organizations, including ACIAEO, represented by Domingo himself, and the Filipino-Canadian community. “We’re grateful for everyone’s contributions. These communities have supported the festival from the beginning,” he said.

This year’s theme, “Destination Cornwall: Where Cultures Thrive Together,” reflects a broader mission. “We’re focusing on how this festival ties into tourism and community development,” said Domingo. “It gives people a reason to visit Cornwall and maybe even consider relocating here.”

The festival also includes a social mission. “We’re raising awareness and funds for men’s mental health this year,” he added. “It’s a cause close to our hearts.”