AfroDiversity Festival Announces Eclectic Musical Lineup

The AfroDiversity SDG Festival returns to Cornwall Civic Complex and Lamoureux Park from July 12-14, 2024, with an expanded program celebrating Afro culture and diversity. Building on last year’s success, the event will showcase various cultural shows, performances, workshops, and family-friendly activities.

Festival Administrator Monty Domingo expressed optimism about fundraising efforts, stating, “We organize the fundraiser to raise the adequate funds required for us to run the festival. So far, we are on the right track to raise those funds, and we hope people will come out today to help us out.”

President Flora Kra emphasized Cornwall’s unique appeal, saying, “Our community of Cornwall is a bright, hospitable, and perfectly positioned city in the region to draw our community together while promoting not only African cultures but also our Canadian culture as a whole, abroad.”

Vice President Myriam Darveau highlighted the event’s comprehensive programming, stating, “At today’s press conference, our programming, artists, and activities for the festival on July 12th, 13th, and 14th will be announced.”

Several notable performers include JLS from Haiti, Moulay MH from Mali, Dicko Fils from Burkina Faso, Be Ahissia from Côte d’Ivoire, Chris Precius from Saint Lucia, Valérie Ékoumè from Cameroon, The One Love Project from Quebec, Adama Daou from Mali, Fraja Montreal from Morocco, plus additional music, arts, and entertainment.