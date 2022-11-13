Agape Centre Receives $1,500 Donation from OPG

The Agape Centre is happy to announce that they have received a $1,500 donation from Ontario Power Generation’s Corporate Citizenship Program (CCP). This is the fourth year in a row that the Agape Centre receives this grant from OPG, who are big supporters of Agape.

“It’s always good to help the community the best we can; Agape goes a lot of good work,” said Mike Woodcock from Ontario Power Generation.

Agape Centre’s Executive Director, Lisa Duprau, shared how last year at this time they were feeding 1,600 people a month. This year, those numbers have risen to 2,500 per month. With rising prices of housing, food, utilities, and gas, more working families are accessing Agape’s services to make ends meet.

As always, the team at the Agape Centre appreciates the generous support in our community. Every dime donated goes towards stock the shelves in the food bank.