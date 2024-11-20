Agape Centre Wins $10,000 from 100 Women Who Care

At the annual 100 Women Who Care Cornwall & Area event held on November 13, 2024, at the Best Western, the Agape Centre emerged as the winner of the $10,000 donation, allowing them to continue their Operation Backpack program. The initiative provides nutritious weekend meals for children in food-insecure households. “We were the lucky recipients,” said Agape Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau. “Now we can move forward with our Operation Backpack program, which last year provided 4,400 packs of food to 109 students.”

Baldwin House, a shelter for women and children, finished as the runner-up and received $5000 thanks to an anonymous donor. The funds will be used to erect a billboard on Highway 401, highlighting its services for victims of human trafficking. The billboard would provide immediate access to a crisis phone number, allowing victims to reach out for help. The initiative also aims to raise awareness about the trafficking epidemic in the area and educate the public on red flags, ultimately helping protect the community’s most vulnerable.

Co-organizer Jo Ann Langstaff noted the significance of the evening, where each presentation showcased essential community needs. “Everyone here tonight has personal ties or a passion for these causes, and it’s inspiring to see our community learn more about each charity.” Co-founder Donna Chisholm-Forget shared her pride in the growing event, now in its fifth year since its inception in 2018 (with a two-year gap during the pandemic). “It’s amazing how much we can achieve when women come together. This simple concept has a big impact on the area we live and work in.”

Each year, local women gather to contribute $100 each, casting votes to support one of several local projects presented during the evening. After a round of presentations, attendees vote on the cause they believe will have the most significant impact, and the winning organization receives the pooled funds to further its mission.

Seven additional projects were on this year’s ballot, including last year’s winner, Centre 105, which sought funds for sturdy metal shelving to improve food storage, along with laundry detergent and warm socks for those in need this winter. Habitat for Humanity proposed a Critical Repair Program to assist low-income homeowners with essential home repairs, while Rachel’s Kids aimed to expand the Park of Hope. Laurencrest Youth Services applied for funding to continue its Intersections program, offering early intervention support to at-risk youth in SDG and Prescott-Russell.

The Ontario SPCA proposed a wellness clinic to provide vaccinations and preventative care for pets, particularly for low-income pet owners. Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation presented a project to acquire a CT scanner, enhancing local access to diagnostic services. Finally, St.Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre proposed a recreational program for rehabilitation patients, featuring educational seminars, sensory arts,gardening, cognitive games, and virtual reality.

While the Agape Centre received the top prize, every organization emerged as a winner by sharing their vision and connecting with the community and 129 women who care.