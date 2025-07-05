AGM Highlights Tourism Impact

JASON SETNYK

The Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall (TDCC) held its Annual General Meeting on June 25, highlighting a year of continued investment in local tourism and celebrating a growing impact on the region’s economy.

Since launching in 2019, the TDCC has awarded nearly $1.3 million to events, festivals, and tourism-related businesses across Cornwall, including over $180,000 in grants during 2024 alone. These supported projects attracted more than 28,500 visitors and generated an estimated $6.7 million in local economic impact.

“This has been a real success story for Cornwall,” said Etienne Saint-Aubin, TDCC Treasurer. “We’ve taken modest fees from guests who stay in local accommodations and turned those into real tourism growth. It’s been done right, and it’s something the city can be proud of.”

Funded by the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT), which increased from 4% to 5% in 2025, the TDCC is now positioned to deliver even greater results. “While we’re not seeing that funding bump reflected yet, it will give us about 20% more capacity next year,” said Dale Allen, Chair of the Board. “That means more dollars to support events and tourism businesses-and ideally, the ability to attract even larger events to Cornwall.”

“We were able to give out about $225,000. And that meant almost $6.7 million in economic spin-off to the area, so the multiple factor is almost 30 times what we’re investing into the community. So, it’s a significant opportunity for the community on an economic development basis,” he added.

Allen also emphasized a new goal to encourage the growth of tourism businesses alongside events. “Most applications are event-focused,” he said. “But after attending the regional Tourism Summit, I’m excited to explore something like a ‘Dragon’s Den’ competition to stimulate business development in the sector.”

In 2024, 25 projects received support from the TDCC, including marquee events like the Akwesasne Powwow, CAPE, Glengarry Highland Games, Cornwall Ribfest, April Wine at Aultsville Theatre, and the Diversity Cornwall Pride Parade.

The TDCC also continues to grow its reserve fund, now sitting at $284,586, in hopes of one day helping launch a major anchor attraction. “We’re keeping politics out of it,” said Saint-Aubin. “This independent, arms-length approach ensures decisions are made fairly, based on clear tourism criteria-not political pressure.”

Looking ahead, the TDCC plans to increase public awareness about available funding, continue promoting innovative tourism ideas, and explore ways to support the city’s waterfront development.