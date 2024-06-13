Ainsley’s Rainbow Bracelets Raise $549 for Hospice

June 13, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 43 min on June 11, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Ainsley’s Rainbow Bracelets Raise $549 for Hospice
Hospice Manager Angela Labelle with Ainsley Ladouceur showing off the stylish rainbow bracelets (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Ainsley Ladouceur, a ten-year-old Grade 4 student, raised $549 for Carefor Hospice Cornwall after the recent loss of herstep-grandmother, Peggy. Inspired by Peggy’s obituary, which requested donations or volunteer time instead of flowers, Ainsley decided to take action.

“I decided to start making these bracelets after I read Peggy’s obituary,” Ainsley explained. “She said that instead of giving her flowers, we should volunteer or donate to the hospice. Peggy was very nice, caring, joyful, and very positive.”

Ainsley’s rainbow bracelets quickly gained attention for their meaningful cause. “I chose rainbow because it’s based on Peggy’s life; she was so joyful and bright,” she said.

Angela Labelle, Manager at Carefor Hospice Cornwall, praised Ainsley’s efforts. “I think it’s amazing what Ainsley did,” she said, noting that it helps raise awareness about the Hospice. “Our focus this year is on youth bereavement and children’s grief.”

Carefor Hospice Cornwall provides end-of-life care in a home-like setting to residents of Cornwall and surrounding areas.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Benedict Ontario Regional Chief
Local News

Benedict Ontario Regional Chief

“We have much work to do, and I plan to embrace the Chiefs of Ontario office as we move forward in our advocacy efforts with the governments of Ontario and Canada," said Abram…