Akwesasne Rallies for Wildfire Evacuees

June 24, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
Volunteers sort donated clothing for Sandy Lake evacuees. (Photo : : Mohawk Council of Akwesasne)

JASON SETNYK

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne held a donation drive on June 12 to support evacuees from Sandy Lake First Nation, displaced by wildfires in Northwestern Ontario. The response was overwhelming, with community members donating essentials like clothing, toiletries, toys, and diapers. On June 13, families staying at the Dev Hotel & Conference Centre were welcomed to the A’nowara’kó:wa Arena, where they selected supplies, enjoyed lunch, and participated in activities including bounce houses and skateboarding lessons.

“Akwesasne, you have done a great job once again,” said Grand Chief Leonard Lazore in a social media statement. “Your support is greatly appreciated by the Sandy Lake evacuees.” Lazore thanked the Red Cross, the Dev Centre, the City of Cornwall, MCA’s Emergency Response Team, and all volunteers, adding, “Hopefully, as we progress through the challenges, Akwesasne will be able to assist the community in healing and regaining strength.” He also noted ongoing support and communication with Sandy Lake leadership, who have requested privacy during this difficult time.

