Akwesasne Youth Council Has New Member

May 31, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Akwesasne Youth Council Has New Member
Kayanna Cook-Jackson (center) after being sworn in. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Akwesasne Youth Council welcomed a new member this week as Kayanna Cook-Jackson was officially sworn in on May 15, 2025. Her oath of office was administered by Kenneth (Kuy) Chaussi, Commissioner of Oaths.

The Akwesasne Youth Council (AYC) serves as a platform for young leaders to engage in local governance, advocate for their peers, and preserve the cultural values of the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk Nation) people. It provides youth with meaningful opportunities to participate in decision-making and community-building initiatives.

Kayanna joins current representatives Taylor Day, Starlyn Mason, and Cayde Lazore in advancing the Council’s mission to empower youth and support the long-term wellbeing of the Akwesasne community.

“The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne looks forward to the important contributions the Council will make as a unified voice for our youth,” the MCA said in a statement.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Top public sector earners in Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne
Local News

Top public sector earners in Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne

The Ontario government has released its 2024 Sunshine List. The annual disclosure includes public sector employees who earned $100,000…

Justice Department Feature on Akwesasne’s Border Woes
Local News

Justice Department Feature on Akwesasne’s Border Woes

The Department of Justice Canada recently spotlighted the challenges Indigenous communities face when crossing the Canada-U.S. border,…

Farms, nature, families keys to strategy
Local News

Farms, nature, families keys to strategy

The St. Lawrence River, farms and families figure large in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry’s five-year strategic tourism plan. Cathy Kirkpatrick from CMK Consulting presented…