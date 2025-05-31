Akwesasne Youth Council Has New Member

JASON SETNYK

The Akwesasne Youth Council welcomed a new member this week as Kayanna Cook-Jackson was officially sworn in on May 15, 2025. Her oath of office was administered by Kenneth (Kuy) Chaussi, Commissioner of Oaths.

The Akwesasne Youth Council (AYC) serves as a platform for young leaders to engage in local governance, advocate for their peers, and preserve the cultural values of the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk Nation) people. It provides youth with meaningful opportunities to participate in decision-making and community-building initiatives.

Kayanna joins current representatives Taylor Day, Starlyn Mason, and Cayde Lazore in advancing the Council’s mission to empower youth and support the long-term wellbeing of the Akwesasne community.

“The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne looks forward to the important contributions the Council will make as a unified voice for our youth,” the MCA said in a statement.