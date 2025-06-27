Alexander Park Revamp Underway

June 27, 2025 at 8 h 00 min
Construction crews begin work at Alexander Park. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Youth Space Committee’s vision is coming to life with the revitalization of Alexander Park, transforming it into a gathering space designed by and for local youth.

Construction is already underway on a full-sized basketball court, with four new hoops, lighting, and upgraded features based on input from the Cornwall Youth Space Youth Advisory Council.

“The City is pleased to continue investing in amenities that support healthy, active lifestyles and enhance the overall park experience,” said Lori Gibeau, Manager of Recreation. She confirmed that a bike rack, water bottle filling station, and improved lighting are also part of the current phase.

Melanie Boileau of the Social Development Council noted the strong collaboration behind the project. “We had originally planned to fundraise for the court when the City let us know Alexander Park was next in line for a new court in their budget. From there, we worked alongside them to make sure youth input was reflected in the design.”

Community support has been key, with the Rotary Club of Cornwall donating $75,000 for an outdoor gym, and Bourgon Construction donating time and labour for the new gazebo.

“Our gazebo is almost completed thanks to our community partners,” said volunteer Terry Muir. “Our dream will finally happen. Stay tuned for the next phase.”

