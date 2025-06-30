Alexandria lagoon full sludge cleanout

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

North Glengarry Council has entered into agreement with Bishop Water Inc. to complete a full sludge cleanout of the Alexandria lagoons for a cost of just over $1 million. Before construction of the government-funded expanded lagoons can be started, this cleanout is necessary to prepare the site. As well, adverse test results taken over the past winter dictate the cleanout of Alexandria’s lagoons necessary to comply with environmental regulations.

While EVB Engineering continues to work on the design for the expansion of the Alexandria lagoons, the preparatory work and continued maintenance is well underway. A sonar scan of the lagoons revealed a deeper sludge build up in areas of the lagoons. Normally, if the lagoons are working well, there would only be a minimal buildup of sludge.

Bishop Water Inc. provides cost savings techniques for the removal of sludge which will restore capacity and performance of the current Alexandria lagoons. Using Geotube filtration systems, the pumped in sludge will drain water out over the winter through the fabric of the Geotubes, leaving a drained, clay-like material which is suitable in landfill applications as a cover for a site that has reached capacity and needs to be closed. Bishop Water Inc. has already been working with the North Glengarry Township and can provide the unique scope of work required to clear out the sludge from the lagoons, ensuring the lagoons meet Ministry standards and will be ready for expansion construction to begin.