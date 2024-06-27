Area beaches unsafe

June 27, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 07 min on June 27, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
High bacteria counts at six area beaches have prompted the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to declare the swimming areas unsafe.
Island Park in Alexandria, Glengarry Park near Lancaster, Morrisburg Beach, Riverside Cedar at Upper Canada Village, and Woodlands Beach and Woodlands B Campground in Ingleside have been red-flagged.
Beaches will reopen after testing shows that contamination levels have dropped to within safe levels.
Bacteria counts tend to spike during prolonged periods of extremely hot weather.
Information can be found at the health unit’s web page: eohu.ca/en/my-environment/public-beach-water-advisories
