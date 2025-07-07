Alexandria Legion 423 celebrates reopening

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Members, friends and North Glengarry Township Councillors attended the ribbon cutting ceremonies at the Royal Canadian Legion 423 to celebrate its recent renovations and reopening. The executive decision was made in January 2025 to renovate the 30 year-old interior of the Legion in Alexandria, and work was started shortly after. The Legion sought quotes for the work to be completed, but decided to higher local contractors, handypersons and painters to do the renovations – and everyone involved should be proud of the newly refreshed, clean and inviting space.

The project was a genuine community effort. Lyndon Cameron hired local contractors for the work that needed a professional, such as Ranger Carpet for the flooring and Glengarry Furniture for the built-in shelving. And of course, the amazing members that volunteered their time to help with finding furniture and pitching in where needed, along with keeping the Legion open during most of the renovations, ensuring everyone’s safety and no dust settled in anyone’s drink.

The interior of Legion 423 was gutted to open the space, removing three offices to create a larger common area and one big office with built-in storage and shelving hidden behind doors. The bar area of the Legion building had been previously refurbished, but now the rest of the interior matches. The old furniture in the space was sold, replaced by refurbished and refreshed matching tables and chairs for a sleek look. The old sound system was sold, and newer, more compact speakers are now in use for the new stage for performers. Alain Giroux donated the much-needed storage space for items to be kept safely while the renovations were underway. The Legion in Alexandria is also home to a new 90-inch television donated by Jim Morris and his son Allan. Even the washrooms have been updated.

Bruno Lalonde manages the group of volunteers who tend the bar at the Legion, with proceeds from sales donated back to community organizations. The Legion in Alexandria supports the Glengarry Hospital Foundation, Community Living, Glengarry Historical Society, Terry Fox Foundation, the Alexandria Recreation Association, Carefor Alexandria, local Firefighters’ Associations and the Children’s Treatment Centre to name just few of the organizations who benefit from the financial assistance of the Legion and its members.

The Royal Canada Legion was formed in 1926 to act as an advocacy agent on veterans’ behalf to ensure former military personnel and their families are fairly treated and continues to fight to secure reasonable pensions and benefits for veterans. The Legion in Alexandria, chartered in 1948, organizes the local Remembrance Day events, along with the Poppy Campaign, and supports seniors’ programs, sports activities and provides scholarships to students. Membership is no longer exclusive to veterans, and everyone is welcome to join the Royal Canadian Legion 423, where you will meet new friends and enjoy great entertainment in a newly renovated space members are proud to share.